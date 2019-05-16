SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA opened at $256.92 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

