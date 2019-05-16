Southern (SO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southern (NYSE:SO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company is one of the largest and best-managed electric utility holding companies in the United States, dominating the power business across the southeastern region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, it is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years through long-term power contracts. Additionally, SO's $12 billion AGL Resources buy has significantly increased its customer base and diversified offerings. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over two large construction projects – Vogtle and Kemper – are major overhangs. While the $25 billion Vogtle nuclear plant has gone well over budget and is years behind schedule, Southern's Kemper project suffered yet another setback with the suspension of all coal gasification operations amid additional cost burden. Hence, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SO. Evercore ISI upgraded Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of SO opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.21. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry A. Clark III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 15.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

