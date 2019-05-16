South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

