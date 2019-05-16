South Dakota Investment Council Has $629,000 Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 57.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Silgan were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Silgan by 2,370.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 724,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695,121 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silgan by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 650,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 326,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Silgan by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 683,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 322,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Silgan news, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $1,808,830.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,694,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam J. Greenlee sold 110,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $3,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,494 shares of company stock worth $9,653,216. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

