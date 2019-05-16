South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,861,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 227,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after purchasing an additional 365,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

