Smith & Nephew (SN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,653.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,653 ($21.60) and last traded at GBX 1,640 ($21.43), with a volume of 1538283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,630.50 ($21.31).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,689 ($22.07) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,506.50 ($19.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66.

In other news, insider Susan Swabey sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.99), for a total value of £15,939.41 ($20,827.66). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

About Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

