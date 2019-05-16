SLM Corp (SLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 25.77%. SLM’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.