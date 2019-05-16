Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyworks designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. Skyworks’ expanding product portfolio beyond smartphone devices market is a positive. Growing clout of company’s connectivity and 5G solutions are noteworthy. The company is expected to benefit from strong demand for Wi-Fi, Zigbee and LTE solutions. Expanding customer base that now include the likes of Foxconn, Samsung and Huawei is a key growth driver. Moreover, emergence of connected homes, autonomous vehicles, AI, AR, wearables and network infrastructure are aiding the company. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, escalating operating expenses, stiff competition from peers and significant pricing pressure, remain headwinds. Further, high customer concentration risk, primarily from Apple, is a concern.”

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.55.

SWKS opened at $78.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,474 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

