SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to post sales of $110.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.82 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $204.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $457.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.21 million to $508.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $469.83 million, with estimates ranging from $442.83 million to $506.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. 813,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,296. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,492,000 after buying an additional 589,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 601,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 113,821 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,814,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

