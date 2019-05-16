Sigma Planning Corp Invests $272,000 in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) Stock

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000.
NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $50.90.
