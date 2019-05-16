Sigma Planning Corp Invests $272,000 in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) Stock

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $50.39 on Thursday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

