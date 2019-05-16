Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.78.

TSE:SIA opened at C$18.89 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$15.44 and a 52 week high of C$19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.03.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$169.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.259999972113568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 642.25%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

