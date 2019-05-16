Shutterfly (SFLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shutterfly (NASDAQ: SFLY):

4/30/2019 – Shutterfly had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2019 – Shutterfly had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We maintain a Buy rating and tweak our PT to $57 from $55 on 1Q19 results, which were modestly ahead of expectations amid signs of improvement in core Consumer, a trend that’s likely sustainable, in our view. These results, coupled with on-track progress in realizing revenue and cost synergies with LifeTouch bode well for intrinsic value creation for the business over the next couple of years. Shorter term, however, we see a greater likelihood of increased buyer interest as the board continues to evaluate strategic options for the business. the strategic review. Not surprisingly, management declined to comment on the on-going reviews, other than to say that the CEO search is on track and that the board has been interviewing strong candidates.””

4/9/2019 – Shutterfly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shutterfly’s focus on improving operational efficiency through major restructuring bodes well. Continual product innovations and focus on improving technology-related offerings are added positives. However, anticipates moderated Shutterfly consumer growth in the near term. This prompted management to lower adjusted EBITDA growth expectation for the next three year. Earnings estimate for the current-quarter and year have been stable over the past 60 days. Also, Shutterfly’s net revenues and performance are affected by vacation and other travel trends as these boost digital camera sales. Shares of Shutterfly have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2018, disappointing Shutterfly consumer growth is a major concern.”

Shares of SFLY opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Shutterfly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $38,072.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 668 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $30,681.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,881. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Shutterfly by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,007,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,508,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,196,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterfly by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

