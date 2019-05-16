Shore Capital Downgrades Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) to Hold

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 369 ($4.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 356 ($4.65).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 362.10 ($4.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41).

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 32,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76), for a total value of £118,263.60 ($154,532.34). Also, insider Andrew Formica acquired 150,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £553,500 ($723,245.79). Insiders purchased 333,753 shares of company stock valued at $120,941,036 in the last ninety days.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

