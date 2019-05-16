Shard (SHARD) Market Cap Reaches $335,817.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Shard has a market capitalization of $335,817.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Shard has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 23,614,661 coins and its circulating supply is 14,620,693 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

