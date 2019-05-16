Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $254,000 in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,585,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 301,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 80,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 56,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

NYSE FAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 34,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,457. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $254,000 in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/shaker-financial-services-llc-invests-254000-in-first-trust-aberdeen-global-opportunity-fam.html.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.