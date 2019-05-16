Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 114,742 Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 259,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000.
JDD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 75,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,931. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.42.
Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.
See Also: Net Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.