Select Interior Concepts (SIC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report released on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,311,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $4,265,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,061,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 478,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

