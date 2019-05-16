Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Receives $15.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 3.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $362.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Shauf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $222,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $11,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,585,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 761,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 176.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 582,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

