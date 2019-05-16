Scor (SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Scor stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Scor has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.