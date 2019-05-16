Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,390,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $317,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,446 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,643 shares of company stock worth $42,471,501. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

