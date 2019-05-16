Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Holdings Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,636. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

