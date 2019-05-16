Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 125,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 205.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

