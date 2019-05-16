Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,560,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,272,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,209,000 after buying an additional 1,185,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,883,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,778,000 after buying an additional 825,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

