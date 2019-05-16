RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 664 ($8.68) to GBX 641 ($8.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 584 ($7.63) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 631.42 ($8.25).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSA opened at GBX 548.80 ($7.17) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported GBX 34.10 ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX (3.30) (($0.04)). Equities analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.99986219894 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.