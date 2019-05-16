Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

RDSA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,972.69 ($38.84).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,507.50 ($32.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,525.50 ($33.00). The company has a market cap of $207.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 886.04.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

