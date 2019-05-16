Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. CSFB set a C$109.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$104.97. The company had a trading volume of 918,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.10 and a 1 year high of C$107.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.19. The company had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.61999942495645 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.17%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total transaction of C$839,492.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$596,965.78. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$94,377.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,411.37. Insiders have sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock worth $4,015,255 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.