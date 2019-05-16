Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ifs Securities raised Rockwell Medical from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,197. The company has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.07% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, insider David S. Richmond purchased 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $32,807.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,628.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Richmond purchased 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,163.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

