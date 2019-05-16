Rock Hits One Day Volume of $1,504.00 (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Rock has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rock’s official website is gbx.gi

Rock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

