RingCentral (RNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.12

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.12 and last traded at $124.67, with a volume of 25348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,114.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.54 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $348,571.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,657 shares in the company, valued at $28,931,634.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $270,017.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,940 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,774 shares of company stock worth $53,638,015. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

