Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,025 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Data were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in First Data in the first quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Data in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in First Data by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Data in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.21. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Data news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $997,460.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,575 in the last three months. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

