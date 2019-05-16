Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ViaSat were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ViaSat by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 0.96. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keven K. Lippert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $1,641,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,625 shares of company stock worth $7,848,426. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

