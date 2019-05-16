Reviewing BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) & HP (HPQ)

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BOS Better OnLine Sol does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HP has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOS Better OnLine Sol 3.03% 9.51% 5.16% HP 7.15% -216.97% 9.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and HP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 1 6 8 0 2.47

HP has a consensus target price of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 36.46%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BOS Better OnLine Sol has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HP has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and HP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOS Better OnLine Sol $32.65 million 0.30 $990,000.00 N/A N/A HP $58.47 billion 0.49 $5.33 billion $2.02 9.27

HP has higher revenue and earnings than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Summary

HP beats BOS Better OnLine Sol on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

