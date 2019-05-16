Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NYSE RPAI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 660,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 812,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 469,672 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

