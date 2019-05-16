RenaissanceRe (RNR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

NYSE:RNR opened at $166.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $117.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $182,462.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,118,463. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

