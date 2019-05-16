Regenxbio (RGNX) vs. Neuralstem (CUR) Critical Contrast

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regenxbio and Neuralstem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenxbio 1 1 4 1 2.71 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regenxbio currently has a consensus target price of $81.68, indicating a potential upside of 78.77%. Given Regenxbio’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Regenxbio is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Profitability

This table compares Regenxbio and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenxbio -41.99% -9.90% -9.35% Neuralstem -1,879.39% -84.71% -54.45%

Volatility and Risk

Regenxbio has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Regenxbio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Regenxbio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenxbio and Neuralstem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenxbio $218.51 million 7.66 $99.94 million $2.38 19.20 Neuralstem $260,000.00 34.64 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Regenxbio has higher revenue and earnings than Neuralstem.

Summary

Regenxbio beats Neuralstem on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

