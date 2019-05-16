Regency Centers Corp (REG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.51 Million

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce $273.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $277.89 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $274.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $286.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

REG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. 877,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,611. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Palmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,941 shares of company stock worth $6,700,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $88,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Regency Centers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,822,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,260,000 after buying an additional 653,071 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,122,000 after buying an additional 566,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 935,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 503,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 484,037 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

