RealPage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (RP)

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,309 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,238% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $8,782,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,804,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,608,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,133.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,074,931 shares of company stock valued at $65,084,121. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 450.0% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 1,013.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in RealPage during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of RP stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.41. 958,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,019. RealPage has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

