Raymond James Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IPPLF stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

