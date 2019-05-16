Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 339,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $121.87 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $41.38 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-invests-41-38-million-in-spdr-gold-shares-gld-stock.html.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.