Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $1,558,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Breakline Capital LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $4,001,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

