Radian Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (RDN)

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $363.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

