Quintana Energy Services (QES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.30. Quintana Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.65 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,525 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 436,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

