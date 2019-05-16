Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 39,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 819.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,207.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,500. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,388. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

