Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 347,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after acquiring an additional 77,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,951 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $106.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $702,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $29,645.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,680 shares of company stock worth $12,454,759 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $152.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

