Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $40,000 in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Stock

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,142,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,728,093 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,918,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,506,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,962,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,525,000 after buying an additional 423,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $497,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

