Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of FGL Holdings (FG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in FGL were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of FGL by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FGL by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of FGL by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Martin Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.05.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. FGL had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

