Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Insider Sells $1,873,264.12 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QRVO stock traded down $3.94 on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,689. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

