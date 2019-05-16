Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp Reduced by Analyst (NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 157,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,974 shares of company stock worth $1,256,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

