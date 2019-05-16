Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies Inc Decreased by Analyst (A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on A. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Shares of A stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $679,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,616.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock worth $4,535,225 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

