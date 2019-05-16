Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MAV Beauty Brands Inc Cut by Analyst (MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

TSE:MAV opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.70. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.88 million.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

